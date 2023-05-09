Kondeviller Tours & Travel SMC is launching its maiden “Travel for All” project – a Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) travel inclusion initiative.

A star-studded list of performers has been confirmed for the launch of Kondevillers Tours and Travel’s “Travel For All” project.

It will be held on the 15th of May 2023 at Kampala Serena Hotel in Addis Hall starting at 4 pm until 9 pm.

The likes of Feffe Bussi, Fik Fameica, Hatim and Dokey, Babaluku, Nshuti Mbabazi, Yahboy, Sheem, Eric Kitumba, among many others will be gracing the campaign launch.

About Kondeviller Tours & Travel

Kondeviller Tours & Travel emphasizes that its mission is to “Empower people leaving with disabilities, unlock and maximize their potential and capacities.”

It also has the vision to;

Collaborate with a purpose to promote the full inclusion of people with disabilities.

Inspire accessible innovation for all.

Foster cultures of inclusion in all sectors, sports, music, business and Administration.

Its goal is to achieve full participation of ALL persons with disabilities in the mainstream of life, through the promotion and protection of their human rights.

Kondeviller Tours and Travel intends to achieve the following objectives by the end of the first phase of the ‘Travel For All’ project:

Promoting and upholding the human rights of people with disability. Empowering people with disability to make decisions affecting their lives. Honoring and valuing the lived experience of people with disability. Promoting inclusiveness and accessibility by identifying and addressing barriers.