The Ugandan music industry is one of the most enterprising and fast-rising industries that the youth are eager to join on a daily basis.

However, it is as well the same industry that is marred with a lot of controversy.

Since the industry is still growing, the government seems to be looking forward to setting up a well-coordinated system to run the industry when all artists and event promoters are united.

This has been possible following the recent formulation of two associations that have united artists and promoters under the umbrella bodies Uganda Musicians National Federation (UMNF) and Uganda National Promoters Federation (UNPF).

Following the recently formed Uganda Musicians National Federation, singer Sheebah Karungi, who is the acting Vice President has come out to stress that UMA had no leadership and that it’s the reason why she did mot subscribe to it.

She went on to explain that UMA was just an association that couldn’t solve artists’ challenges and problems noting that she is confident UMNF will be able to sort out all the challenges.

There was no leadership under UMA if I may clarify that. That was just an association which are always under federations. I have never been under any association because they don’t solve problems and challenges facing people. Federations are the ones that solve people’s challenges. So we came together. Sheebah Karungi

When asked to give her opinion concerning the federation’s leadership, she said that she is contented with the leadership since it was put in office through proper election by members of the music business after days of having a closed door meeting.

She went ahead to call upon King Saha to end his wars with the rest of the members he disagrees with after he was beaten by Bebe Cool to take charge of the office of finance.