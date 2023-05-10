It was automatic that with the newly formed Uganda Musicians National Federation (UMNF) leadership, there would come strong criticism from fellow artists.

Not so many days gone since its formulation, Big Muzik Entertainment singer Big Eye Starboss, born Ibrahim Mayanja, has come out to poke holes in the federation’s president, Eddy Kenzo.

The Sula Indicator singer has claimed that Eddy Kenzo is not fit to be his leader because he has no qualifications to be the president in the federation.

He further accused Eddy Kenzo of being selfish noting that he does not wish well for fellow musicians and the industry at large and that there is nothing positive he has ever done for the business.

“Eddy Kenzo is not my president because he has no qualifications to become the president of the Uganda Musicians National Federation,” Big Eye partly said while speaking to the media.

“He personally doesn’t wish well for the industry because for the years he has been here, he has no good things he has done for fellow artists,” he added.

Big Eye is not the only artist to have come out and trashed Eddy Kenzo’s presidency as it should be recalled that singer John Blaq also declined to be led by the reigning federation president.

The fights within the newly formed faction are only starting to take their shape and it seems many more will be sprouting out.

Big Eye Disagrees with Eddy Kenzo's Leadership: Says He Doesn't Have the Qualifications to Become President of the Federation#21Questions pic.twitter.com/wX7eLAk7wY — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) May 10, 2023