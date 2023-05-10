Despite being musically active for only about five years now, Kapa Cat, real name Catherine Tumusiime, does not plan to keep doing music beyond 40 years of age.

27-year-old Kapa Cat has just a couple of bangers to her name and she has managed to establish her brand into the mainstream.

The dancehall artiste plans to do even more in the next five years to cement her music legacy early enough before she quits.

While in an interview with Mr. Henrie, she revealed that she will not still be doing music when she turns forty years old.

She plans to get a family, have kids, and enter retirement as early as 40 years old, something she says not several of her fellow artists are planning.

“I don’t want to be doing music at 40 years old. I still have a couple of years to go. I want to plan my life. I want a time when I can look at my kids and my man without pressure. I have to think of retirement,” Kapa Cat said.

Kapa Cat plans to give her best shot at music in the next five years and then she can consider whether to push on until she turns forty before she calls it a day.

“I think I am giving myself the next five years to see my progress and the. I’ll see how to go on. The industry is too dull, we need to wake up,” she added.