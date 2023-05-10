Black Magic Entertainment singer Martha Mukisa is one of the female public figures who have a strong admiration for Uganda Cranes’ former skipper and shot-stopper Denis Masinde Onyango.

As a way to express her admiration for being in wedlock with the athlete, she was put on a task to choose whom between Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Onyango, she would get married to.

The Busy singer responded by stating that she would walk down the aisle with Denis Onyango without having any second thoughts about it.

She then explained that she would take in Messi and Ronaldo as her two boyfriends with whom she would cheat on without Onyango getting to know.

Martha Mukisa says having two boyfriends helps one have options to cheat on when their lovers are not attending to their desires.

I would marry Onyango, then have Messi as a boyfriend so that if he is dealing with work, I go cheat on him with Messi. Then I can also have two boyfriends plus Ronaldo so that I have plenty of options to cheat from because they’re all married men. Martha Mukisa