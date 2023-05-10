Gagamel Entertainment boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool says there is no single parent who educates their child from nursery and wishes them to study MDD at the university level.

He notes that every parent who takes their children to school wants to see them become doctors, engineers, and lawyers among other elite professions.

The Wire Wire singer stresses that he didn’t intend to under-look people who study MDD as he stated that several critics took a wrong perception of his statements about studying the course at the university level.

He went ahead to make it clear that he wasn’t trying to attack or demean anybody who does MDD work professionally noting that they have done their role quite respectfully and the world has appreciated their contribution.

Bebe Cool further heaps praise upon writers and film directors including all people who are in MDD for the great addition they add to the nation.

During the interview, Bebe Cool also urges Ugandans to stop looking for opportunities in developed countries reasoning that there are a lot of virgin opportunities in Uganda which need to be exploited by the youths.

“Those countries have no opportunities….they are already developed. Opportunities are in developing countries like Uganda,” Bebe notes.

Bebe Cool: "No parent educates their child all the way from nursery and wishes they do MDD once they reach University………"#UrbanUpdates #RushHour pic.twitter.com/H1DDiIhyLT — Urban Television (@UrbanTVUganda) May 10, 2023