Singer Bebe Cool has aired his discontent with the way the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga described the late Isma Olaxess a.k.a Jajja Ichuli after his death.

Based on a viral clip, the Katikkiro was heard noting how Ichuli was more of a talker and used not to think a lot before he said what he said.

“Isma was talking too much. It seems he was talking faster than he would think. It is always good to think more than you talk…” the Katikkiro said while speaking to the media.

His comments, however, are not entirely welcome by Jajja Ichuli’s followers and friends including singer Bebe Cool.

While on Urban TV, the Gagamel singer said that the Buganda Prime Minister’s description of the late was uncalled for and not befitting of his stature.

“I was not pleased with Katikkiro’s comments on the Isma issue. Katikkiro is a Muganda man, he should have known that Isma was a Muganda and even if he wasn’t, you don’t talk like that about the dead,” Bebe Cool partly said.

“Katikkiro is the unifying factor from the Buganda Kingdom so I think he would have dealt with this in a better way rather than referring to Ichuli as a person who was talking too much. Let us say he died because of stupidity, you don’t condemn people because they are stupid,” the singer added.

Katikkiro is not the only public figure that referred to Ichuli as a radical propagandist. On Monday, Martha Kay revealed how the late vlogger always spread false information about her and said it is hard to grieve him.