The newly formed Uganda Musicians National Federation (UMNF) is taking the right direction to solve the most pressing needs that artists have been facing.

For a lengthy period of time, artists have expressed their discontent with the Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) complaining about receiving very little or no revenue in form of royalties.

Less than a month in office since the establishment of the Uganda Musicians National Federation (UMNF) led by their president Eddy Kenzo and his vice president Sheebah Karungi and the committee at large, the team has taken to work already.

They sat down in a meeting with the UPRS officials and discussed the ways in which artists will profit from their artistic content.

In the meeting, they established transparent criteria for distributing royalties and ensuring every artist receives their rightful share.

He adds that when the collaboration gets smoother, the industry will grow and yield more positive results than how it is apparently.

