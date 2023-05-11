Big Talent Entertainment singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo is delighted following the amazing news of the nomination of his version of the ‘Born In Africa‘ song.

The song’s video has been nominated in the third edition of the annual Caribbean Afro Music Awards (CAMA) which are set to be held very soon.

CAMA is the leading award ceremony representing the Caribbean musical culture and the voting process is ongoing as winners will be rewarded with accolades.

When Eddy Kenzo first released his version of the Born In Africa song, he was bashed and trolled for re-doing it poorly in terms of voicing but the public positively appreciated the visuals that he accompanied to it.

Also Read: Paddy Man vows to delete Big Eye’s ‘Born In Africa’ version

Some critics who bashed him believed that based on his international connections and the ground that he has established, the video would get nominated for international awards, which has come true.

Kenzo shared the news with his fans across his social media platforms celebrating the node.

Our Born in Africa is nominated for best video in Caribbean Afro Music Awards. God is Good Eddy Kenzo

Eddy Kenzo is having the best laugh. If he wins the accolade, he will have added another gong to his already rich trophy cabinet.

Congratulations Eddy Kenzo upon the nomination!