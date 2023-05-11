Singer Catherine Tumusiime, better known as Kapa Cat, says Mudra’s style of music is draining and needs one to be highly creative since it is short-lived.

She notes that Mudra has got to work hard to stay relevant on the charts since he releases bubble gum music unlike hers that is set to last long.

Kapa Cat adds that Mudra’s music has a life span of only two months and it vanishes completely after the said period.

She further notes that she does not sell her music but rather the brand Kapa Cat to promoters because her brand is bigger than her music.

Kapa Cat made the comments on back of her previous statements where she accused Mudra of hating her so much.

Mudra is yet to respond to Kapa Cat’s comments.