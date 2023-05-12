Airtel Uganda on Friday 12th May 2023 launched the Airtel eSIM, an embedded SIM solution that provides convenience and flexibility to its customers.

Launched at the Airtel Uganda main offices on Clement Hill, Kampala, the Airtel eSIM is the very first among local smartphone networks.

Speaking at the launch, the Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Mr. Manoj Murali said that with the Airtel eSIM, you can now use two numbers without needing two handsets.

“Most importantly the eSIM is environmentally friendly. We are committed to reducing eWaste from our operations as part of our environmental stewardship,” Mr. Manoj added.

What is an eSIM?

An eSIM is an industry-standard digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without having to use a physical SIM.

“Instead of a physical and removable SIM, an eSIM consists of software installed onto an Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) chip permanently attached to your phone,” Mr. Manoj reveals.

What You Need To Know About The Airtel eSIM

To confirm phone compatibility: Dial *#06# to check if your phone is eligible.

to check if your phone is eligible. Phones that qualify will see an EID Serial number.

Only devices with EID codes are eligible.

Visit the nearest Airtel shop with your original and valid national ID or passport to get your eSIM. (The eSIM swap is for FREE)

Scan the eSIM QR code with your smartphone. The phone will download and install the eSIM setting for the Airtel number.

Upon successful swap, your eSIM will be ready for use.

Go sim-less today and explore endless possibilities with Airtel Uganda.