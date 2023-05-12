Events emcee and media personality The Romantic Mukiga Emeka, real name Collins Bareija and his wife Mackline Asiimire are expecting to welcome their first child before the end of the year.

The fully wed couple who tied the knot at Watoto Church Ntinda, Kampala last year shared the good news concerning their yet-to-be-born child via their social pages.

Asiimire seems quite excited about the whole process and after giving birth she is likely to share with the world her whole journey.

Taking to her Instagram account, Asiimire wrote saying that every time she feels her baby kicking inside her womb, she is reminded that a little miracle is beating and feels happy for the moment.

Every time I feel ITS kick, l’m reminded there is a little Miracle beating in my body. Mackline Asiimire

Via Twitter, The Romantic Mukiga sent his wife lovely compliments saying she looks gorgeous with the baby bump as he noted how he can’t wait to become a dad for the first time.

We wish the young couple all the best as they expect to welcome their first child together.