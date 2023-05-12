Actress and 2013/2014 Miss Uganda, Stellah Ellah Nantumbwe has once again strongly denied being in any romantic relationship with Prophet Elvis Mbonye.

In 2019, rumors made rounds on different online blogs alleging that Stellah Nantumbwe and Zoe Ministries senior pastor Prophet Elvis Mbonye were an item.

It was alleged that the prophet had organized for her a lavish birthday party at which he even gifted her a brand-new posh car.

Nantumbwe has often denied the claims. So has the celebrated prophet on several occasions.

While appearing on Rutrh Kalibbala Bwanika’s YouTube show, Stellah Nantumbwe strongly denied the claims yet again.

She described the allegations as false and went on to reveal that she did not know Prophet Mbonye beyond being the leader of the church where she went to seek spiritual nourishment.

“That’s false. I hear that story, it’s not true at all, at all. I only used to go for fellowship there. Even in the church I go to, I keep thinking people will question if I am dating their pastor as well,” Nantumbwe said.

The 32-year-old goes on to note that although she intends to marry a man of God, it is not Prophet Elvis Mbonye.

I will definitely marry a man of God but it was never him, and it will not be him,” she said before adding, “It wasn’t him. No!”

She also reveals that she knows who started spreading the rumors but she forgave him.

As people in the public eye, we’re also allowed to have places where we go to seek spiritual nourishment. People should be allowed to express (themselves). I don’t know why that stuck. I actually know who started that rumor but may God bless them, in a good way. I know ho. In fact, when you go back to his pages, he deleted the story, he knows. He found someone calm, like me. I forgave them. Stellah Nantumbwe