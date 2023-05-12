Two celebrated music and talent managers Karma Ivien and Arafaty Baddest have merged forces in a bid to positively impact the music industry.

A couple of weeks ago, Arafaty Baddest parted ways with Feffe Bussi after several years of creating magic together.

The rapper revealed that the decision was mutual as both parties moved on to better their brands away from each other.

Just days after Feffr Bussi announced his new management, Arafaty has also formed a partnership with Karma Ivien.

Also Read: Feffe Bussi Unveils New Management

On Friday morning, Arafaty Baddest announced that he has merged forces with Karma Ivien to form a record label.

Via social media, both managers revealed the new developments and shared photos of themselves holding contracts.

They are expected to sign new artists on the label having worked with some top music brands in the past.