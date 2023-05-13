Celebrated Ugandan rapper Navio, real name Daniel Lubwama Kigozi, has released the visuals for his latest project dubbed ‘MAD’.

Navio begun his career in the underground scene in the battle clubs of Johannesburg. Mio Made carved out a name as one of the hardest Hip Hop producers of the day.

However, with the growth of their Icon Studios project, their abilities and versatility have grown exponentially.

As Mio played through some chords in the studio after recording their monster Hip Hop song “Gang”, the humming of a Navio standing nearby soon developed into words.

When Flex d’Paper walked in, the format for “Mad” the anthem was born.

Only one element was missing from the smooth tune that would ground the song and give it gravitas.

In walks one of Uganda’s greatest writers Yese Oman Rafiki to close out some Luganda bars before Navio came back in to seal the tune with a signature freestyle verse.

It would be one of the only projects on the album where like in the days of ‘African Hustler Music’- none of the writers actually wrote.

This helped to give the song a natural free flowing vibe that has been synonymous with the “Vibes Out The East” Album.

With a smash hit in the bag it was time to venture further afield. Indonesia, Bali is renowned for its welcoming personality and being one of the most scenic landscapes on God’s green earth.

With a beautiful production to match- the Navcorp team, alongside Sasha Vybz and a ground team led by Wayan Rodesh allowed the rapper to create a truly scenic video unlike has even been featured in Uganda before.

The location was Soulshine- the premiere sound and wellness resort in the world and this allowed for the vision to be complete.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: