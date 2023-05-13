After the success of her song ‘Property’, Irene Kayemba has released yet another exciting live project dubbed ‘Nze Amulina’.

Signed to Kibz Music, singer and businesswoman Irene Kayemba is musically intentional this year if we are to go by her recently released projects.

She is now back with a brand new song dubbed ‘Nze Amulina’ which translates as “I Have Him.” It is a love song to emphasise her love for her special person.

Also Read: Bobi Wine’s sister Irene Kayemba schools Bebe Cool on studying MDD at University

This is Irene Kayemba’s second music project of 2023 after ‘Property’ which was released over a month ago.

Kayemba, who is also Bobi Wine’s sister, pleads with her mysterious lover to always spare time for her despite his tight work schedule.

She praises her partner and expresses gratitude for being a special person in her life and an answer to her prayers.

The song was produced by Dan Kit and according to reports, the visuals will be soon out as well. Listen to the audio here: