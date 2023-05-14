When Eddy Kenzo and Martha Mukisa’s Sango song became a hit jam across all music streaming platforms and mainstream media outlets, the former disclosed that the latter spent four years begging him for a collaboration.

Eddy Kenzo explained that it took Martha Mukisa all that long because he wanted her to first work hard and reach the level at which offering her a collaboration that wouldn’t bury her music career.

Following a low reveler turn-up at her “Sisaaga” concert that took place on Friday at Freedom City Hall, Eddy Kenzo decided to boost Martha Mukisa’s music morale by publicly offering her another collaboration opportunity.

Eddy Kenzo gave Martha Mukisa the chance to work with him on a new music project as he joined her to perform their song on stage.

Also Read: Martha Mukisa spent over fours years requesting me for a collabo – Eddy Kenzo

He further encouraged Martha Mukisa not to lose hope and keep pushing despite a disappointing show that almost flopped terribly if it wasn’t the cut on entrance fares.