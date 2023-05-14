Recently, Big Talent Entertainment singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo expressed his delight at getting nominated in the annual Caribbean Afro Music Awards (CAMA).

He scooped a nomination for best video for his rendition of the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s version of “Born In Africa” song that got a lot of critics bashing him for poorly redoing it.

Despite being trolled for producing a poor song in terms of lyrical progression, the public praised him for recording a great video to the song and many proclaimed that due to the connections he has, he is likely to land a big nomination in an awards event from overseas.

The prediction eventually came to life when he landed a nomination in the third edition of the annual Caribbean Afro Music Awards.

However, renowned cinematographer, screenwriter, film director, producer, and Graphic Designer Loukman Ali questioned Eddy Kenzo’s nomination in the CAMAs.

Taking to his Facebook page, Loukman Ali wrote saying that at times he gets embarrassed when he wins some international awards citing that the organizers of the functions at times don’t consider the quality of the works they pool in different categories to compete with others.

This is why I sometimes get embarrassed when I win Some of these awards, it has absolutely nothing to do with quality. Loukman Ali

Loukman Ali’s comment takes us back to A Pass’ statement when he said Eddy Kenzo gets the nominations because he works tirelessly in registering himself for different awards nominations in different nations.