Recording and performing artist Daphine Flavia Nasuna alias Danra is baffled and wonders why most local celebrities find it so hard to tell the truth whenever they are addressing the media.

She has thus humbly requested established artists to always try to be open and down to earth whenever they are speaking to the public.

She goes on to note that for one to be down to earth while sharing their story or giving an opinion about something costs nothing at all.

Danra adds that her message is not an attack on anyone but just a request for celebrities to change their behaviour.

The Ugandan singer says it is the media and the public that make the artists and hence they must not feel proud before them reasoning that they’re the same people who always support their craft.

She concluded by tipping them that they should at least control and limit their pride at most times.