For the umpteenth time, singer Daxx Kartel Omuryeruba, born Suleiman Sebunya Sebyaala, has assured his followers and fans that he is still happily married to his wife Momo19.

Despite both individuals being celebrities, the couple is living a lowkey lifestyle as one will rarely find them painting social media red with PDA.

Ever since they overcame the troubles that were destined to end their marriage following witchcraft allegations that were sent to wreck their bond, the couple has grown stronger.

That troublesome moments seem to have taught them a lesson and they look forward to having a blissful relationship and family.

However, there is one thing that cannot go without the public and online in-laws asking the couple to do – that is giving birth.

Daxx Kartel notes that he agreed with Momo19 not to give birth early for their own good despite facing increasing pressure from the public.

Nze ne mukyala wange tuli bulungi, ffe obutazaala baana mangu kye kintu kye twasalawo okukola, kinyuma okusalawo nga abaagalana obutakola bintu bimu nga temusinziira ku puleesa eva mu bantu.- Dax Kartel#SanyukaBigendaBitya#SanyukaUpdates#SanyukaNaffe pic.twitter.com/o4VSqTqBaX — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) May 12, 2023