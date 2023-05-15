Controversial singer Kapa Cat, real name Catherine Tumusiime, has been unveiled as the second artist signed under Arafaty Baddest and Kama Ivien’s new record label.

On Friday, Arafaty Bagonza a.k.a Arafaty Baddest joined together to form one team, and a new record label was born.

The union sees two very experienced talent and music managers who have previously managed top artists like Fik Fameica, Feffe Bussi, Gravity Omutujju, Pallaso, and Chozen Blood among others come together.

Their merging brought about excitement among music fans as they awaited to see what plans they had in store for the ever-evolving music space.

Kama Ivien moved into the new record label with his artist, a celebrated songwriter named Nince Henry whom he recruited a few weeks back.

On Monday evening, Arafaty and Kama Ivien unveiled Kapa Cat as the second signing under their newly merged management.

The former Tuff Music Dancehall singer has previously raised some dust across the entertainment gossip floor after controversial statements she made against Martha Mukisa’s recently held concert.

She starts a new life after a couple of bangers in the over four years she has so far spent in the industry. Together with Nince Henry, they are expected to create some magic for the new label.

Reports indicate that Kapa Cat, who plans to retire before she turns 40 years old, has plans of staging a concert at Freedom City before the year comes to a close and the hard work starts now.