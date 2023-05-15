On Saturday 13th May 2023, all roads led to University Inn, Mbarara for the Smirnoff Fiestas Mbarara Xperience.

The Fiestas are nationwide events curated by Smirnoff to allow customers to fully immerse themselves in the brand experience while also embracing urban music and pop culture.

According to the Smirnoff Brand Manager, Judie Nandekya, the Smirnoff Fiestas are “a colorful blend of

responsible, non-traditional entertainment experiences for the young adult community who are looking to unleash their edgy sides.”

That is exactly what Mbarara partygoers experienced on Saturday as a star-studded lineup of entertainers, media personalities, emcees, deejays, and international performers flocked to University Inn.

Etania, Zion Kente, Virginia, and Underrated Mayani perform at the Smirnoff Fiestas Xperience, Mbarara (Photo by Don Mugabi)

The event that began at around 4 pm attracted mammoth crowds of youthful, energetic revelers who also got a chance to taste Smirnoff’s flavors including the newly launched Smirnoff Pineapple Punch.

Zion Kente, Sammy Wetala, Lithan MC, and MC Casmir got the crowd to their feet with their energetic emceeing skills to get the party started.

Deejays; Mr. Silverback, Etania, Vanns, Alisha, Riddim Selekta, and Starcent had the crowds on their feet all through their sets giving a variety of music for every reveler to groove to.

South African house duo Black Motion headlined the event with a spirited performance by Roy Thabo Mabogwane and Kabelo Koma who showed off the beauty in drumming with a blend of house music.

The moment of the night was when the different Smirnoff flavors were unveiled on stage by ladies dressed as angels as the crowd watched on in amazement.