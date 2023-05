The Smirnoff Fiestas Mbarara Xperience happened on Saturday 13th May 2023 at University Inn, Mbarara with South Africa’s house duo Black Motion headlining the event.

The event was packed with a lively crowd that saw spirited performances from the notable emcees, deejays, and dancers before the new Smirnoff flavours were unveiled.

Revelers were also treated to a wide range of cocktails and free Smirnoff beers to enjoy the full Smirnoff experience.

Below are a few photos for you from the event: