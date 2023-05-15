Tooro Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale and her hubby Anthony Philip were delighted to mark their second marriage anniversary on Mother’s Day.

The couple that is blessed with one child Prince Jamari Mathew Farquharson Adyeeri, has been together for five years now but legalized their relationship two years ago and every year on May 14th they celebrate the big day on which they tied the knot.

Following the way how Anthony Phil has taken good care of Ruth Komuntale and her child, she finds it befitting to heap praise upon him for being a loving husband.

Phil, it’s been an amazing 5 year journey with you in my life & 2 amazing years of marriage. You continue to show up & show our for us, you inspire me to always be better. I am humbled to be celebrating our wedding anniversary on this special Mother’s Day. To my son Jamari, you are my heart. I love you so much & I am so honored to be your mom! God, thank you for choosing Jam to be ours. Forever grateful for my 2 angels on earth, my blessings. Ruth Komuntale

Princess Ruth Komuntale got married to Anthony Phil, a Jamaican-American IT Engineer and DJ, in Dallas, Texas in 2021.

Her brother, King (Omukama) Oyo Rukidi IV of the Toro Kingdom, and their mother Queen Mother Best Kemigisa were among the few dignitaries that graced the event.

She went on to wish all mothers a happy and blissful Mother’s Day thanking them for the great work they do to raise children.

A very happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas in the world, most especially my beautiful mom. I love you so much my goodie Mama Akiiki, my other Angel on earth. Ruth Komuntale