About a week ago, Ugandan artists joined efforts and got united to form one faction that will help them solve the challenges that they’re facing.

The faction that they formed was baptized the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) led by Eddy Kenzo as the President and Sheebah Karungi as the Vice President.

It is, however, rumored that the federation was established with the aim of reportedly ‘swindling money’ from the government while posing as united musicians.

Singer Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye, one of the artists who was left out of the federation, threatened to attack them for not being transparent and faithful to other fellow artists.

When budding singer Alien Skin was tasked to share his view about the newly formed artists federation, he also had the same view as Big Eye.

When asked if the federation that was established can unite artists, Alien Skin replied noted how Ugandan artists can never be united at any one time.

He went on to explain that once the mission for the formation of the federation is completed, the artists under it will each take separate routes and later start pointing fingers at one another for the wrongs they did.

He also revealed that he is bothered by the federation because he knows that one day it will split and collapse completely just as UMA.