Events organizer Mariam Mutakubwa alias Biggie Events has decried the disunity and heavy envy she met in the music industry.

Biggie Events narrated that when she organized Jose Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval, she was told a lot of demoralising things.

She recalls one of her fellow events organisers saying that she had bought Jose Chameleone’s concert just to show off and warned her to be ready to count her losses.

She describes the Ugandan music industry as a ‘very risky’ business to venture into especially when one is not strong-hearted.

She notes that there is a lot of backstabbing from fellow players and stakeholders.

The Ugandan music industry is not easy at all. In fact it is very risky for ladies because many people will give you negative energy. One time an individual told me that I bought Jose Chameleone’s concert just to show off. I discovered a lot disunity, backstabbing, and envy in this industry. Biggie Events

Biggie Events says that Chameleone entrusted her with his concert because she showed him that she needed him more than anything and even more than her boyfriend at that time.

She further explains that she organized the concert to showcase Jose Chameleone’s ‘Kingship’ something that he did and she is pleased with it.

Biggie also notes that the ‘Big Three’ (Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Jose Chameleone) are indeed befitting of their positions.

Mariam shares the nature of the music industry as a female promoter.#RushTalk | #UrbanUpdates pic.twitter.com/BuJnLORGX4 — Urban Television (@UrbanTVUganda) May 16, 2023