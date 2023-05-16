The fallout between former Radio Simba presenter Tobby Kafeero alias Dr. T Amale with Bizonto comedy group outfit started in 2020 due to differences in political ideology as each party backed a different party in the 2021 general elections.

They then traded disses to the extent that Dr. T Amale was issued a 21 days ultimatum to apologize for under-looking Bobi Wine who was being backed and shown loyalty by the Bizonto.

When he declined to do so he got fired from the group and went solo. He continued doing his own projects but later on apologized and he was forgiven but not offered chance to work with the group.

During their dispute, Dr. T Amale one time accused Bizonto of practicing witchcraft alongside Omulangira Ndausi something which didn’t sit well with them.

As often said, “in politics there is no permanent enemy,” Bizonto boss Ssabazonto Julius met Dr. T Amale at a press conference and announced how they are back to good talking terms.

Dr. T Amale promised that as soon as possible, he will be returning to work with the Bizonto choir on their weekly show that airs every Thursday.

On the other hand, Julius noted that Dr. T Amale has to first put in his application and hence be offered the chance to return.

They both stated how they can’t hold grudges against one another since life has got a lot to throw to them.