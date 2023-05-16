The fight for copyright and royalties from music that singer Serena Batamuuliza alias Serena Bata recorded while under Abtex Promotions has taken a different twist.

On 20th April 2023, we ran a story disclosing how events and talent promoter Abbey Musinguzi a.k.a Abtex Promotions had issued restrictions barring all media houses from playing music the Serena Bata recorded while under his management.

Abtex warned that songs including Bikalubye, Single and It’s Okay, Ebisenge, Rukundo, Gwantama, Ofunye Omusoga, and Omulala should not be played anywhere because they belong to him and are registered with Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) as the property of Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex Promotions.

The letter further read permitting Serena Bata to only perform the old music she recorded with her previous management before she joined Abitex Promotions and warned anybody who violates the directives to prepare to face legal charges.

Barely a month since Abtex passed on the restrictions, Serena Bata has through the Uganda Musicians Association and her lawyers KTA Advocates come out to challenge Abtex’s ban.

According to the document we accessed, it is stated that Abtex has never owned and does not own the intellectual property rights in singer Serena Bata’s works.

The letter goes on to read that Abtex was merely permitted by Serena Bata to use her works to promote the artists and her works adding that he went ahead and misled the Uganda Registrations Services Bureau so as to register the latter’s works as his.

KTA Advocates who are Serena Bata’s lawyers are looking forward to nullifying the said restrictions which they claim are products of a criminal scheme that Abtex wants to use to reap where he did not sow and enjoy the property of intellect he does not posses.

In the letter, Serena Bata also reveals the agreements that Abtex breached including; not paying her rent, withdrawing the vehicle he had given her to help in the promotion of her works, not declaring proceeds from her records, and not meeting the full payment as agreed upon.

Serena Bata hits back ! Responds to Promoter Abitex's Directive and defends her right to perform songs from previous management.#DailySoup pic.twitter.com/eu6l0JUYfh — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) May 15, 2023