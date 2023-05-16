Dubai-based Ugandan socialite Bryan White, born Brian Kirumira, the proprietor of Bryan White Foundation has cleared the air following reports concerning his arrest and detention in Dubai.

Through a Facebook live on his official page, Bryan White made it clear that whoever is spreading reports of his arrest is just an idle person.

He cited a section of guys who preside in Munyonyo saying they are the ones who spread false propaganda since they have a lot of time to waste.

The news of his arrest had followed his recent call off of his return celebrations that were slated to happen on his birthday 11th and 12th May 2023 at Kololo Independence Grounds as the police stopped them.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire explained that Bryan White needed clearance and a proper plan in order to give police time to plan better for his big events.

Bryan White also warned that he has done a lot of good things for Ugandans and asked those who spread negativity about him to focus on their families and leave him alone.

Earlier, the philanthropist had been rumored to have detained by Al Qiyadah Dubai police over alleged fraud.

WATCH: Bryan White denies being arrested in Dubai as earlier claimed by different source