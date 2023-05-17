The ‘Reason to Imagine’ brand campaign comprises a series of television commercials and market-specific print, online, outdoor, and mobile creative publicity.

Airtel Africa has launched a new brand campaign aimed at creating an emotional connection with the youth segment, under the slogan “Reason to Imagine”.

The notion is that in Africa, imagination is the only qualification that matters, and the campaign showcases Airtel Africa’s role in harnessing this potential by delivering relevant services that enhance digital and financial inclusion. It highlights the operator’s status as an enabler of young people’s dreams and ambitions.

Launching the campaign on Tuesday, Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director, Manoj Murali said told reporters that the campaign seeks to celebrate the energy, creativity, and innovation of Africa’s young people.

“It’s a well-understood fact youth are central to achieving Uganda’s potential. About 53% of Uganda’s population is under the age of 30 – and empowering this new generation is transformative for the future of this country and the region. The ‘Uganda Needs More of You’ campaign revealed the potential of young Ugandans who are harnessing the power of technology to transform their lives and their communities.

“Through this new campaign, we are reaffirming Airtel Uganda’s commitment to advancing the progress of Africa’s young people by providing the connectivity to turn every situation into an opportunity,” he said

Its title sponsorship of the TV talent show “The Voice Africa” is an example of Airtel Africa giving young people a reason to imagine.

The Airtel Uganda, Marketing Director, Henry Njoroge told journalists that the campaign seeks to empower youth to leverage on the opportunities presented by technology.

“We say it is a reason to imagine because we have been able to put up things you need for you not to worry when going to achieve your imaginations. We say, go and dream big and as a network, we will be able to walk with you. Our purpose is to empower every single Ugandan,” Njoroge said.

“It is no longer about smartphones anymore; connectivity is going to things like wearables. We have a lot of young people about 78% of the population. Those people are a captive audience for us to connect to and we must come up with all ways to reshape their future. The reshaping of their future needs their support and that is where the new campaign comes in.”