Singer and Songwriter Jamie Culture is reportedly in a state of extreme distress and he needs urgent help and treatment to recover from injuries he sustained after a severe beating.

Based on one of the people close to him, Jamie Culture was previously picked from Makindye and taken back to his home village.

However, as he is mentally challenged, it is said that the people from his home village who are not familiar with his ways pounced on him and beat him severely leaving him nursing wounds and injuries.

According to upcoming singer Zziwambazi Muwanga, Jamie Culture was beaten to the extent of bursting his nose and lips. He says that the singer has several injuries and scars on his face.

He stated that Jamie Culture was first taken to Kawempe to receive medication and thereafter he was transferred to the village.

Qute Kaye recently noted how Jamie Culture needs to be checked into a rehabilitation center for a period of not less than six months in order for him to recover fully.

Several of his fellow entertainers have also shown concern for the songwriter.

Jamie Culture yakomyewo okuva gy'eyaddukira ng'akubiddwa. pic.twitter.com/FHbqFnebUl — Bukedde TV (@bukeddetv) May 17, 2023