Following an underwhelming turnup at Martha Mukisa’s concert, Dancehall singer Ziza Bafana has cautioned her management to prepare better the next time she will hold a concert.

For her very first concert, Martha Mukisa must have been proud to see thousands of people flock to Freedom City Mall along Entebbe Road to watch her perform.

Several fellow artists as well showed her solidarity as they came out to curtain raise for her and others attended in the crowds.

A few critics and a couple of fellow artists, however, believe the crowd could have been bigger if she had planned the concert better.

One of those is Ziza Bafana who has cautioned her management to prepare better the next time they organize a concert for the artist.

Bafana notes that the ticket prices were too expensive for her crowd hence the low turnup. It should be noted that entrance charges to the concert stood at Ugx 20k (Regular) and Ugx30k (VIP).

The self-styled Katonda wa Ragga also notes that the choice of venue for Mukisa’s maiden concert was the wrong one.

“I think the choice of the venue was very wrong and the tickets were sold at a high price. Her management should do better next time but I congratulate her on hosting a good show because everything was on point, sound, stage, and lighting,” Ziza Bafana told the media.

Martha Mukisa plans to move on in her career as she lines up new music projects set to be released soon.