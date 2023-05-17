Singer Pretty Glo, real name Gloria Ingabire, is thankful to the people who extended support and showed her love during her worst times as she struggled to overcome drug abuse and drug addiction.

Via her Facebook page, Pretty Glo expressed her gratitude to those who showed her love and care and saved her from completely wasting her life away to drugs.

She says that she is gradually recovering from drug abuse without being dragged to a rehabilitation center something that has also left her amazed since it all started out as a joke.

She adds that when you find someone struggling with any kind of addiction, it is better to give them the attention that they need rather than judge, laugh, pin, or imprison them for their shortcomings.

Pretty Glo was a promising and talented singer but her music career stagnated due to abuse of drugs, a habit she has spent several years battling with.

She sends love to all who are struggling with addictions to seek the right people who can give them attention and overcome their shortcomings especially if they don’t have money to check them into rehabilitation centers.

Pretty Glo is grateful to everyone who rendered help to her during her battle with drug addiction. She says she is now positively healing.



“We all need to live and love more…”



