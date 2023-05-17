Just over a month ago, The Mith released his first project of the year. It is a six-song EP, Systeemu.

“After my album [The Ugandan] I needed to put something out. The EP was inspired by what I have been listening to… Amapiano, Afrobeat, and Kidandali and trying to understand it,” The Mith told MBU.

“Whenever my friends and I are going out, we casually say ‘tuyingere systeemu’ as we go and enjoy ourselves,” the always jolly rapper says of how the name of the EP came about.

The Mith’s EP accomplishes a lot in just six songs as the rapper breezes through genres with the ease of a well-seasoned artiste. The Mith swerves between Hip Hop, Amapiano, a bit of Folk and I hate to say it… Kidandali.

Systeemu starts with what The Mith is all about – hardcore Hip Hop – but it’s not a harbinger of how the five songs that follow will go. It does not slightly indicate that the rapper is willing to have fun through genres.

Generally, Systeemu is 23 minutes of blistering chaos.

The lead single “Conversations” is a sumptuous slice of hardcore Hip hop on which The Mith shows off his lyricism and rapping ability, sharing thoughts after a dream about his grandpa that led to deep reflection. On the first listen, the beat is too full of reminiscences of Kanye West’s 2007 hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”.

“Good Vibes”, one of the tracks on which rising singer Akeine features, is introduced by some sort of folk before crash-landing into Akeine’s hook that gives it the identity. It bares what systeemu means to The Mith and friends. If you are a little long in the tooth, you can’t miss hearing Eugene Wilde’s classic “Gotta Get You Home Tonight” therein or Foxy Brown’s rendition.

This twisty EP takes another turn on the third track “Gwe Asiinga” which unfolds like a fusion session of sorts. In fact, Gwe Asinga has an Afrofusion feel to it with good drum patterns but the bassline that soars out in some parts of the song does not add to the listening pleasure. The bassline that juts in and out makes the song a bit unhinged with multiple unpolished edges.

The Mith takes a stab at what Navio has been doing with Charles Sonko and the product is “Stylo”. The song zeroes in on the many pleasures of folk music fused with kadongo kamu and a Hip hop bassline as The Mith’s lyricism returns to the spotlight, bolstered by a finely detailed bass drum that complements his flow.

On “Sunny Days”, the EP’s penultimate track, Ibra Balunya and Charmic Ssentongo join Akeine and The Mith to delve into Amapiano. Dj Chapat put together a high-gloss bright, jazzy beat that allows Akeine and Ssentongo to float their vocals just as well as Ibra and The Mith flow smoothly.

At the start of “Taano Wange”, we’re greeted with an intro to what should be a seamless hip-hop track but the song is far from it. Right from the first chorus, it’s clear Taano Wange is a dizzying listen but one that invites the listener to lean in.