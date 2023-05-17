Kapa Cat says that she decided to join new management after her former manager Mando weakened healthwise following a 2022 accident that they were involved in.

Last weekend, Catherine Tumusiime alias Kapa Cat was unveiled as the second artist signed under Kama Ivien and Arafaty Baddest’s newly merged management.

She joined Nince Henry who was unveiled as Kama Ivien’s artiste a few weeks ago and promised to get to work and work on new music that will surprise the industry.

Word on the street has been that Kapa Cat got into a fight with her former management, Tuf Music which was led by a man identified as Mando.

Kapa Cat, however, rubbished the above allegations. While in an interview with The Truth Gossip, the controversial singer revealed that she parted ways with Mando on mutual terms.

She explained that Mando has not been feeling well healthwise for a while since they were involved in an accident in June 2022 and he decided to cut their contract short.

Kapa Cat revealed that it was Mando himself who recommended Kama Ivien to take her under his wings and that they are still good friends.

When we got into an accident, Mando was heavily affected by the chest injury and it weakened him. He sat me down and explained that the contract we had was going to be shortened. He explained that he was not at his best healthwise and that he was not gonna be able to hustle like he has previously done. He suggested that Kama (Ivien) and Arafat take me on because they have been my friends for a while. So he recommended that they were the right people to push me forward. It was mutual and no one fired the other. That is why he (Mando) is still around me. Kapa Cat