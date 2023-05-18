Veteran drama actor and director at Bakayimbira, Andrew Benon Kibuuka has shared the unforgettable ordeal of his life.

While speaking to Bukedde TV’s Josephat Sseguya, Andrew Benon Kibuuka disclosed that he will never forget the time he took on a play titled Byansi to execute the role of ‘Hajji Bumaali’ something that didn’t sit down well with the Muslim community.

He notes that the part he played bitterly annoyed the Muslims to the extent that they almost ended his life.

He faced a daunting time as he survived being burnt with acid by a section of Muslims who criticised him for damaging their religion.

Kibuuka adds that he often received threatening phone calls from the Muslim community warning him to back off their religion if he ever wanted to live a peaceful life.

He played the role of a ‘killer’ in Byansi something he says has always been a play since 1983.

He adds that it wasn’t the first time to take on that role but the fact that Bukedde TV aired Byansi, it was given much publicity and the world got to know about it in just a period of six months.

Andrew Benon Kibuuka also wondered why it took them this long to garner the publicity yet they had been here for over 30 years of playing drama.

The Bakayimbira Daramactors group is now 41-years-old since it was established and during this particular interview Kibuuka added that there are several times the audience turned rowdy and thumped them while on stage.

Erinnya lya "Hajji Bumaali" mu muzannyo gwa Byansi yali anzisizza || Andrew Benon Kibuuka Olugambo #Ekyenkya https://t.co/0lY7MTGxe7 @bukeddetv pic.twitter.com/1l4YmdTxkj — Bukedde TV (@bukeddetv) May 18, 2023