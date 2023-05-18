USA-based Ugandan socialite Nalongo Sheila Don Zella was forced to evoke fond memories of her late husband Junten as her daughter Briella prepares to graduate.

On Friday, Briella will be graduating from elementary school to middle school and Don Zella is excited to see her daughter advance from one stage of life to another.

As the two had a deep conversation about how they planned to celebrate the graduation, she popped a question about what her dad would say or do if he was present for her big day.

Immediately, Don Zella’s tears started rolling down her cheeks as she recounted all the good and sweet things that her late hubby used to do for them.

She took to her Facebook page and revealed how challenging life can be for a widow in the diaspora as she sometimes looks for a shoulder to lean on but always fails.

Don Zella’s hubby died in 2021 while in Dubai where he was working. He was buried in the United States of America by Don Zella and his family.

The late husband was the biological father of Don Zella’s two older children and a foster father of the last-born Britton.

Below is Don Zella’s full post:

My daughter is graduating this Friday from elementary school to middle school my emotions are high & sooo overwhelmed .she was saying I wish dad was here mum, question? Mum what do you think Dad would have said or done if he was here tears rolling down my eyes am like ov course he would be proud of you Briella I try to keep strong and stay positive to help other moms out there but sometimes it’s beyond my understanding I can’t answer all the questions. My Briella you have done soo well and you are an amazing smart kid ,dad is not here with us but his here in spirit but I will always be here no matter what in all steps of way ‼ she say please don’t cry am like no it’s tears of joy she say please don’t scream for me it’s embarrassing am like yes I won’t .of course I will scream and I will cry being a mother is the most sweetest thing in the world we get to prepare these kids for the future ‼ but doing it alone is even the hardest bakyala omutima gunuma it’s always a struggle to grieve but Allah bwatyo bweyagera am just soo emotional from birthday to graduation from graduation to driving school kwegamba am overwhelmed I need a big hug and shoulder to learn on some days are harder than others but I pray grieving is never easy especially when I’m diaspora. Don Zella