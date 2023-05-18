Do you remember Joel Isabirye and Rebecca Jjingo’s fancy wedding that took place on December 5, 2013 and was no more by November of the following year?

The media personality and performing artist Rebecca Alice Jjingo says she does not regret dumping her ex-lover and husband Joel Isabirye.

She explains that she made the decision with one heart as she couldn’t take in Joel Isabariye’s behaviors anymore.

Although she didn’t dig deep into the reasons as to why she quit the marriage, she stated that she survived stress that could have probably sent her into depression and anxiety.

Jjingo narrates that ever since she left the relationship, she has been at peace and enjoying life as she should and vows never to repeat the same mistake.

When asked whether she has someone she is seeing currently, she replied positively saying she has someone she is dating but declined to reveal him to the public.