The copyright and royalties battle between singer Serena Batamuriza alias Serena Bata and talent manager Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex Promotions has intensified.

Following Serena Bata’s move to defend the rights to her songs that she released while under Abtex Promotions in order to get permission to perform them on stage and get played at different media outlets, the latter has vowed to do everything possible for the former not to succeed in her move.

In an interview, Abtex vowed to sell whatever he owns in efforts to have Serena Bata pay for all the damages he has caused him.

He maintained that the music projects he barred Serena Bata from performing belong to him.

Abtex explained that some of the songs are his intellectual property and that he always gave songwriters ideas of what he wanted his artist to sing about.

He adds that he bought them with his own money and copyrighted them, getting exclusive rights over them.

He made the vows following a document from Serena Bata’s lawyers that made rounds online pinning him of having breached the contract he had with the singer.

The documents read pinning him of failing to pay Serena Bata’s rent, withdrawing the vehicle he had given her to help in the promotion of her works, not declaring proceeds from her records, and not meeting the full payment as agreed upon something that he refuted.

Abtex noted that he wants to teach Serena Bata a lesson that she won’t forget and that it will stop her from being a thief, a habit he says she inherited from her ex-lover Sipapa who is languishing behind bars.

The songs that Abtex stopped Serena Bata from performing include; Bikalubye, Single and It’s Okay, Ebisenge, Rukundo, Gwantama, Ofunye Omusoga, and Omulala.

He also ordered that they should not be played anywhere because they belong to him and are registered with Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) as the property of Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex Promotions.

