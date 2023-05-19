For decades, Jose Chameleone’s Leone Island camp and Bebe Cool’s Gagamel Phamily have been at loggerheads.

From social media battles, to physical fights, and to music battles, the two artists seemed to have had strong misunderstandings between them.

Recent years, however, have seen them put their guns down and unite together for several reasons including their political affiliation with the ruling party.

Bebe Cool says that even in the past, they were friends and their misunderstandings were not that deep but rather cases of business competition.

While in an interview with Musoga Eclipse, Bebe Cool revealed that he has never had personal beef against Jose Chameleone.

He noted that being in the same business, they always had a competition between themselves and that there was always going to be a bit of clashing but they are good friends.

Bebe is glad that the reality of their friendship is now clear for the public to see after such a long time.

As people grow up, they get to understand what the reality is. We do not have misunderstandings, it is business. The older you grow and continue to settle into your businesses, the more you start to understand this. What people used to see was business competition, not personal misunderstandings. It is now time whereby every Ugandan can appreciate the kind of relationship (between us) coming to light at the end of the day after that long. Bebe Cool