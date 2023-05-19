Ugandan model and socialite Judith Heard is excited about featuring in Congolese legendary singer Koffi Olomide’s new video for his song dubbed ‘Andress’.

Short video teasers making rounds show Judith Heard giving romantic stares at the camera as she walks down the beach in a sky-blue attire.

We have been tipped that the clips are from Koffi Olomide’s video for his new song titled ‘Andress’ which is set to be released on Saturday.

On her social media, Judith Heard has already revealed that she never thought she would ever work with a legend like Koffi Olomide in her life.

She goes on to quote Ecclesiastes 3:11 which says, “He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, he has put eternity into man’s heart, so that he cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end.”

She expresses her excitement about the yet-to-be-released project as she thanks God for what He has done for her.

“I am so excited to share my video with Koffi Olomidé dropping tomorrow. This is legendary, never in a million years would I have thought I was going to work with a legend like him. Thank you lord for all you do and have done for me. Don’t stop,” Judith Heard writes.

We cannot wait to watch this one.