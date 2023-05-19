In our previous interview with Mc Wright, he openly told us about his plans of wanting to spread his wings from just being an emcee to recording serious music.

To implement his plans, seven months ago, he hit the studio and dropped a jam titled Ebisinga that has since garnered about 500 views on his YouTube channel.

With his music career just kicking off, he has again released a new love track titled “Gangster’s Paradise” which we hope many of his online fans will like and fall in love with.

The song makes one want to fall in love and experience the affection and love that one would fancy to feel as a queen or king in paradise.

On this particular jam, Mc Wright promises undying love to the love of his life as he assures to do every good thing for her to live in comfort and not complain about anything in terms of romance.

The love message in the song is one that is desirable for anyone to send out to their lovers has it deep and touching information that melts lovers’ hearts.

Listen to the jam below;