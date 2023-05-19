Singer Mesach Semakula has always kept his wife, children, and family at large out of the public eye with the intention not to grab a lot of attention from critics like other celebrities do.

His move has always kept him at peace and out of wrangles with the public regarding issues concerning his family or relationship affairs which has left him a grounded man.

However, his wife was tasked to share her life journey with Spark TV’s Ruth Kalibbala Bwanika on her YouTube channel about how she met Mesach.

Getting underway with the conversation, Mesach’s wife Sarah Nakayi opened up about how she grew up thinking and believing that she would get married to the late Prince Paulo Job Kafeero.

She narrated that she fell for the late Paulo Kafeero because while growing up, she used to listen to a lot of music from the singer as her mum often played it on the radio.

In her free time, she remembers dancing and miming the late singer’s songs.

“I remember telling my mum, you know, I will get married to Paul Kafeero. I used to love him. I don’t know why; maybe it’s because my mother used to listen to her music a lot,” Sarah Nakayi said.

Eventually, her mother spared some time and took her to see Kafeero face-to-face something which pleased her. With time, Nakayi’s sister also joined the music industry hence getting more opportunities to meet the late Kafeero.

Falling in love with Mesach Semakula was a far-fetched reality since she didn’t know that Mesach was bound to become a celebrity following the fact that they met when he had not yet shot into the limelight.

Luckily, when she settled down and got married, Kafeero, who was friends with Semakula started visiting them.

Semakula, whom Nakayi calls Papa, knew about his wife’s long-held crush on his buddy, so he let the cat out of the bag.