Da Hares management singer David Lutalo has sympathized with the people of Arua city after they turned rowdy and destroyed property when he failed to show up for a show he was reportedly booked to perform at.

Going by David Lutalo’s short message on his social media platforms, he maintains that the event organizers did not communicate with his management team about the show that took place in West Nile last weekend.

He felt sorry for his fans who bought tickets to watch him entertain them but since his team was not contacted about the event he never turned up for the show.

Dear esteemed fans, I’m sorry to inform you that the event organizer didn’t communicate with the Da Hares management about the West Nile show. I sympathize with all of you my dear fans who had purchased tickets for this event and were waiting impatiently for me. I extend my profound apologies to you all for any inconvenience this may have caused. David Lutalo

It is reported that the event was organized by Moses Abila of O.K Electronic Center Arua Promotion who carried out an extensive advertisement and publicized the show, attracting several partygoers to turn up from Arua, Zombo, Nebbi, Pakwach, and Madi Okollo.

Moses Abila reportedly booked Paradise Hall which is managed by Alex Jangeyambe paying all the expenses that were required to meet two weeks earlier.

On D-day, revelers didn’t disappoint as they flocked to the venue in huge numbers to have Lutalo perform their favorite songs for them.

With the hall fully packed, around midnight, Abila reportedly left the venue and switched off his known telephone contact after collecting gate fees from revelers who eagerly awaited Lutalo’s performance after learning that the singer was not going to turn up.

This pissed revelers who started destroying plastic chairs, tables, bottles, and drinks. They even resorted to throwing stones at nearby structures, including damaging the windscreen of a stationary tipper lorry.

Reports further claim that when Lutalo’s manager, Nasa Ziwa, was contacted about the event before the singer made it clear, he also denied organizing any music performances in the West Nile region and claimed they had not been approached.

On the other hand, Paradise Hall manager, Alex Jangeyambe, maintained that he was working closely with Abila adding that he had booked accommodation for the artist and his crew in Karombo Cell, Zombo Town Council.

Abila had informed him that the team should reside in Zombo as they prepared for a separate show in Arua on Sunday, May 14.