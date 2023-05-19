Every year, the 17th of May marks the day that Ugandan legendary singer Prince Job Paul Kafeero passed on at the age of 36 years.

Yesterday, marked 16 years since Paul Kafeero passed away and his children spared some time to commemorate his life.

One of his sons, John Mark Kafeero disclosed that they are planning to stop mourning the loss of their dad.

He stressed that they are looking forward to turning the day into a festival and only celebrate him for the impact he contributed to the Ugandan music industry.

John Mark also highlighted the desire to meet his late dad’s wish of setting up a hospital in Nkokojeru since by the time he passed away he had bought most of the building materials to start the construction of the hospital.

He, however, noted that the current program that they are running is for constructing a primary school that will go up to the University level for his remembrance adding that the hospital will also follow soon after the school is finished.

He called upon all well-wishers who can help with the construction of the two projects to extend their support as the processes are about to commence.

John Mark Kafeero also thanked the artists who promised to support them and delivered including Hassan Ndugga and Mathias Walukagga among others.