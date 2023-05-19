The past few days have had singer Viola Nakitende grabbing gossip headlines after she slid and fell down on a slippery surface as she performed at a wedding function about a week ago.

She, however, wasn’t seriously hurt as she managed to get up on her own feet and performed for her guests immediately to their amusement.

She then checked into the nearest health center to check whether she had not sustained any internal injuries since she felt much pain in one of her hip sides and later confirmed that she will recover from it.

Following that nasty fall that left her with minor pain in her lower part of the body, she is again back in the news over rumors of a romantic relationship with a local traditional and sexual libido expert Kojja Kitonsa.

The two have been rumored to be an item based on their very close working relationship that has left online in-laws speculating that they might be up to something steamy.

Speaking in a TV interview, Kojja Kitonsa poured cold water on the allegations stressing that their relationship is strictly professional and only work-related.

Kitonsa added that the singer’s frequent visits to his place don’t mean anything and that he works with her and there is no romantic or sexual connection.

“Coming to my place doesn’t mean we are dating. We all know I’m a Kojja. I work with Viola, but there is no romantic or sexual tension or relation between us. All the words out there are rumors,” Kojja Kitonsa said.

In the recent past, Kojja Kitonsa has been linked to quite a number of female artists, especially those doing band music including Grace Khan.

Earlier this year, Kojja Kitonsa and his wife welcomed a bouncing baby and he blessed his baby mama with a brand ride as a gift.

Viola Nakitende has also been linked to several men including producer Diggy Baur who was her manager but they split and no longer see eye-to-eye.

In 2019, the Ojja Jilya singer was reportedly nabbed red-handed by the Producer’s wife, Diana Dee, in bed with him. She fled and the wife smashed and broke everything in the house before dumping him.

Coming to my place doesn’t mean we are dating. We all know am a Kojja. I work with Viola, but there is no romantic or sexual tension or relation between us. All the words out there are mere rumors.



Kojja denies dating Viola. #SanyukaUncut #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/sZ8F8pLZBj — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) May 18, 2023