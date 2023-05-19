On the list of her favorite Ugandan songs, Kapa Cat snubs her nemesis Martha Mukisa as she praises Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, and Eddy Kenzo, among others.

Not many weeks ago, Catherine Tumusiime alias Kapa Cat publicly confessed her dislike for Martha Mukisa as she criticized her ahead of her concert which she organized at Freedom City.

The two artists have since appeared in interviews dissing each other and in her latest interview, Kapa Cat throws more shade at the ‘Sango’ singer.

While appearing on the Celeb Jazz YouTube channel, Kapa Cat was put to the task of mentioning her top five international songs.

She failed to list any but noted that she listens to a lot of Jamaican and Nigerian songs although she is a fan of local music mostly.

When asked to mention her top five songs done by Ugandan artists, Kapa Cat quickly mentioned how she loves Sheebah Karungi, Spice Diana, and Winnie Nwagi’s songs and she listens to them a lot.

“I listen to Nwagi, I listen to Sheebah, I listen to Spice, I listen to Kenzo too,” the former TUF Music artiste noted.

She then mentioned her list of top five songs in Uganda this year, adding Eddy Kenzo and Carol Nantogo to the list and snubbing her nemesis Martha Mukisa.

Check out her list below:

‘Jangu’ – Winnie Nwagi

‘Kika Buka’ – Sheebah

‘Born In Africa’ – Eddy Kenzo

‘Sili Regular’ – Spice Diana

‘Nyiga Wano’ – Carol Nantongo