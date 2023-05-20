The family of Andrew Kabuura and Flavia Tumusiime is in jubilation mode following the positive news of welcoming a set of twins.

Andrew Kabuura shared the delicious news via his social media pages announcing how the couple had expanded their family to five.

He went on to reveal the names of their new bundle of joy as; Enzo Kakuru Kabuura and Ethan Kato Kabuura.

The newly born babies and the mother are all healthy as she gave birth under good care and supervision from the doctors.

We thank the Lord. Today our family expanded to 5. Enzo Kakuru Kabuura & Ethan Kato Kabuura are finally here. Nnalongo & the boys are healthy. Note: I’m a SSALONGO! Andrew Kabuura

The couple has been receiving congratulatory messages from the public and their happiness cannot be hidden.

Congratulations to the Kabuura’s upon growing your family with a set of twins!