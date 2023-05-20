Veteran musician Isaac Rucci of the now-defunct Limit X group has predicted that the newly formed Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) is likely to collapse too soon.

He explains that if the leaders of the federation don’t align and synchronize with the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) top leaders, they’re taking the wrong route and will fail within a very short period of time.

Isaac Rucci asserts that the likes of Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah, and Pallaso among others need to work hand-in-hand with UMA leaders because of their technical know-how and the experience they have garnered while at the helm.

If you don’t align and synchronize with the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) leaders and you claim you want to lead fellow artists, you’re on the wrong track. Isaac Rucci

He adds that it is not right to give someone leadership in the federation based on his popularity and awards or recognition one has established on the international stage as he took a sly dig at Eddy Kenzo.

He further called Eddy Kenzo out for lying to him that he was going to give him a phone call to discuss the federation issues but hasn’t lived to his word.

UMA electoral chairman Mr. Jeff Ekongot also aired his dismay with the UNMF saying that whatever they are up to is likely not to last long because there are no clear objectives as to why the federation was formed.

Isaac Rucci went ahead to advise the federation to call upon Hon. Hillary Kiyaga alias Dr. Hilderman to share with them his vast knowledge about what he knows about the copyright, a law he has been working hard to have improved and implemented for artists to earn from their intellectual content.

He further bragged that if being the president of UNMF is based on the countries one has traveled to, then no artist in Uganda has traveled to more nations than he has done.