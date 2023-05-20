Singer Asha Blessing and Vyroota have shared the amazing visuals for their new love song titled Mistake which is doing pretty well across online music streaming platforms

In this particular project, the two fast-rising artists compliment each other well and you can easily notice that their future is bright.

Vyroota needs no introduction as he is one of the most talented artists of the current generation, thanks to his quick rise to fame through TikTok.

He has churned out a number of good songs that include, Ndibulungi, Amaala, Addicted, and Risk among many others that have got a warm reception amongst music fans.

Asha Blessing is a talented female recording and performing artist who is well-conversant with different genres of music such as Band, Zouk, Afro, and Ballad among others.

She is also a songwriter, actress, and was formerly a model but has now set her focus on doing music because she treasures it a lot.

The song Mistake is not the only jam that Asha Blessing has to her name, but it is the main jam that officially broke her glass ceiling to the limelight as she has a number of tracks that include, Every Day, Ontuuse, Sigala Nange, Ekirungo plus others.

Take a gaze at the music video below shot and directed by ZygaPhix: